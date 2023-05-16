CARTHAGE — The Wilna Town Board will hold a special meeting to discuss the West Carthage and Town of Wilna housing authorities. The meeting will be held at 11 a.m. Monday in the town offices, 414 State St.
Town of Wilna sets special meeting concerning housing authority
Latest News
- Town of Wilna sets special meeting concerning housing authority
- City reexamining no-cash policy at Thompson Park Golf Course
- Turbine fire under investigation at Roaring Brook wind farm
- Hammond Central girls varsity basketball team visits Albany after championship win
- Frontier League roundup: Lyme’s Froelich whiffs 20 for second time this season
- NAC roundup: Cook fires Potsdam to shutout baseball victory vs. Norwood-Norfolk
- Property reassessment projects in Clayton, Ogdensburg mean big increases to values
- High school track and field: Frontier League must wait another day to determine champions
Most Popular
-
Large police presence at Massena Central School District following threatening message
-
Watertown resident mourns nephew killed in New York City subway incident
-
Carthage family business destroyed by fire
-
Watertown school board candidate profile: Kelly S. Bragger
-
Couple eager to reopen beloved Cheese Store
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.