HENDERSON — Residents waiting for a livestream for the town’s meetings may have to wait until at least the beginning of 2023.
Henderson Supervisor Edwin D. Glaser said that he thinks in order to livestream properly it’s going to take some time.
Mr. Glaser said the town is looking at Teamviewer as the streaming platform. He said that the town has tried using Zoom, but it didn’t work well and he ended up having to use his personal computer to livestream a meeting.
“It absolutely was a mess,” he said.
The town will need a large, wall-mounted monitor so everyone at the meeting can see it, a television, a microphone that will be able to pick up all comments from board members as well as the people in attendance, and a camera. Mr. Glaser said all of this equipment could cost anywhere from $2,700 to $3,500, plus installation costs.
During the last town meeting, a member of the public offered to donate equipment for the town to use. Mr. Glaser said he is unsure if they can accept.
“The equipment that’s being offered, I appreciate that from the community,” he said.
Mr. Glaser said there is additional funds for computer equipment in the proposed budget for next year, but added that it doesn’t necessarily mean that it is equipment to be used for livestreaming. The budget is not yet approved.
“We could progress on that probably after the first of the year,” he said. He added that there is no real likelihood that livestreaming happens anytime before then. “I’m not going to say that the board’s not going to push for it … I’d rather do it. If we’re going to do it, I’d rather do it in a proper manner.”
There hasn’t been any discussion of alternatives to livestreaming, Mr. Glaser said.
According to Mr. Glaser, full-time residency in Henderson is around 1,350 to 1,400 people, and during the summer months there can be up to 3,500 people.
A special committee is reviewing the zoning of the Island District after residents voiced concerns about Sun Communities, which owns Association and Hovey’s Island, potentially expanding campgrounds onto nearby Hovey’s Island. Those committee meetings probably won’t be livestreamed, even if the town’s board meetings are livestreamed after the first of the year, Mr. Glaser said.
Lindsay E. Witmer, who is a member of the “Stop the Association Island Campground Expansion” Facebook page, said the livestreams are important because of how many residents and property owners are seasonal, as well as what she believes will help bring transparency to the board.
She said she has heard from people in the community that the livestream is one of their biggest priorities.
“I know that citizens have been asking for this for a long time, and for whatever reason that town board has been unable to make this happen,” she said. “But I think in light of this recent proposed campground expansion, it’s become even more critical because obviously government’s going to continue to operate and make decisions through the winter and all of the citizens and property owners should be able to take part in that.”
A north country native, Ms. Witmer said she is now “less seasonal than most,” but is in Henderson full time for three months in the summer.
For now, concerned residents can send letters to the board for things they would like to see happen throughout the town.
“This is not just a seasonal issue, this is year-round citizens asking for this as well,” she said. “It’s an opportunity to really bring visibility and transparency to these government decisions.”
Ms. Witmer said she would like to see the town start livestreaming meetings as soon as possible.
“It seems to me it’s a win-win for everybody. Why would we not do this?” she said. “I don’t see any negatives to it whatsoever.”
