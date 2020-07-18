WATERTOWN — Congresswoman Elise M. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, announced Friday that four north country towns will be receiving USDA Rural Development investments to help with infrastructure improvements, business development and other projects.
The Community Facilities Direct Loan and Grant Program has awarded $202,000 to the town of Burke to purchase a new plow truck, $209,000 to the town of Constable for a new plow truck, $217,000 to the town of Waddington for a new plow truck and $89,000 to the town of Heuvelton for a new loader and snow pusher.
“I am excited to announce this USDA funding to be awarded to our North Country communities,” said Rep. Stefanik. “This rural development funding will play an important role in assisting our communities with their investments and projects, and I look forward to seeing the impact it has.”
