DEXTER — The property where the Limerick Hotel now sits can be traced back to a transaction on Sept. 18, 1809, when it was sold by James de LeRay Chaumont to Asher and Lovina Robbins of Adams.
It’s had several owners, and in March of 1875, according to Times’ files, it was sold to Charles O.F. Booth. The tenure of the Booth family at the hotel lasted more than 50 years.
The Pecori family, which has owned the Limerick Hotel since the mid-1960s, provided information furnished by Marjorie Lortie, great-granddaughter of Charles and Amelia Booth.
Ms. Lortie wrote that the building was constructed in 1815-1816.
“At one time, Limerick had three hotels, but after the railroad came through, only this one remained,” according to Ms. Lortie.
Andrew Pecori, one of the four Pecori children, said it was built solidly.
“There’s these hand-hewn beams,” he said. “It’s 200 years old. When you look at the rafters, there’s 12-by-12 beams running up through there. It’s not like they’re 2-by-4s. It looks like a tree and they took it and flattened one side of it.”
“Hough’s History of Jefferson County,” 1854 described Limerick as a “small village (now a hamlet) of a store, tavern, depot and about a dozen dwellings.”
In an essay published in 1943 in the Watertown Daily Times, Roy E. Fairman recalled Limerick at the turn of the century. Its railroad, station, he said, was a bustling place.
“A half dozen passenger trains operated over the Cape Vincent branch and stages carrying passengers and mail, connected it with Dexter, Perch River and Stone Mills,” Mr. Fairman wrote. “Its freight volume was larger in volume than that of many stations in communities much more populous.”
Trains passed right by the Limerick Hotel. Lisa M. Pecori told a story Friday, reflecting that perhaps the spirit of those trains may have lingered in the building.
Ms. Pecori said that her brother, Andrew, when he was about 12, had a train set up in one of the hotel’s upstairs rooms.
“He was up there, playing with the trains and setting them up one day, and he heard a voice say to him, ‘Nice train!’ Ms. Pecori said. “But there was no one there. So he came running down the stairs and told my father. But my father said, ‘There’s nobody up there.’”
But dad had second thoughts, thinking that maybe someone snuck upstairs. He went up to check.
“I think he brought something with him, maybe a broom or a pool stick or something,” Ms. Pecori said. “There was nobody there. But my brother swears he heard a voice saying, “Nice train.’ So there could be a ghost here and there. One that likes trains.”
