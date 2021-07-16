ELLISBURG — A tractor-trailer carrying roughly 90,000 pounds of apples rolled over on Interstate 81 Friday morning, resulting in the driver being flown to a hospital in Syracuse for treatment of unspecified injuries.
At about 2:45 a.m., first responders were dispatched to I-81 in the town of Ellisburg, roughly 300 yards south of Ikeys Crossing Road. The tractor-trailer had gone off the road and rolled, causing the driver to be trapped inside.
Robert D. Simpson, a spokesman for Adams Fire Department, said first responders used a ladder to access the cab before using power hydraulic tools, or the Jaws of Life, to cut the driver out of the tractor-trailer.
State police closed down the northbound lane of I-81 as a LifeNet helicopter landed at the scene and airlifted the driver to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse. The extent of the driver’s injuries were unclear. It appeared that the apples might be saved as the shipping container they were in was still intact.
