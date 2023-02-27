SACKETS HARBOR — Smoke could be seen as far away as Arsenal Street in Watertown from a vehicle catching fire behind Taylor Concrete on Monday afternoon.
A fire official said that no injuries were reported.
Updated: February 27, 2023 @ 8:11 pm
SACKETS HARBOR — Smoke could be seen as far away as Arsenal Street in Watertown from a vehicle catching fire behind Taylor Concrete on Monday afternoon.
A fire official said that no injuries were reported.
The fire official said when departments arrived on scene, they found a tractor-trailer fully involved.
The truck itself seemed to take most of the damage, the fire official said.
The fire was contained to the tractor-trailer, which is thought to be a total loss.
Sackets Harbor Fire Department had mutual aid from fire departments from the town of Brownville, town of Watertown, Smithville and the city of Watertown, as well as the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.
The cause of the fire was not immediately available.
Staff Writer
