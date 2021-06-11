ORLEANS — On Friday morning, a tractor-trailer was fully engulfed in flames near Alexandria Bay, leaving nothing but a charred shell of the truck.
Departments were dispatched to a rest stop before the Alexandria Bay exit on Interstate 81, where the tractor-trailer was.
Walt Dingman, the Alexandria Bay assistant fire chief, said the trailer was empty when it caught fire.
“The driver was smart enough to pull the pin and disconnect everything and take the tractor away from it,” he said, “so it’s not a total loss.”
There was some sort of explosion that burned off a good portion of gas, making it likely that far less than 30 gallons flowed into a nearby drain. The gas would be contained to the property, but officials from the state Department of Environmental Conservation were going to investigate it.
Alexandria Bay fire was assisted at the scene by departments from Theresa, Fishers Landing, Plessis, Clayton and LaFargeville.
Mr. Dingman said he suspects the cause of the fire was a break locking up and overheating.
