WATERTOWN — A tractor trailer hit a power line that runs across Weaver Road in Watertown on Monday afternoon.
According to Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputy Michael S. Schryver on the scene, the top of the tractor trailer hit the power line that runs across the road.
Mr. Schryver found that the tractor trailer was not in violation of the size restriction of 13 feet, six inches high.
Mr. Schryver said the line will be without power at least a few hours as National Grid had to drill a new hole, put a new pole in, put in new power lines and also replace the transformer.
National Grid officials on the scene declined to speak with the Times at the scene.
As of about 5:30 Monday evening, National Grid was reporting fewer than five customers were affected, according to their website, with an estimated time of full restoration of 11 p.m.
