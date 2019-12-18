ANTWERP — The driver of a tractor-trailer was trapped in his cab after it tipped over Wednesday morning on a snow-ridden and slick Route 11.
At around 7 a.m., the truck was heading south when it went off the right side of the road, collided with the cable guard rail and rolled on its side near 37990 Route 11. The truck was hauling 43,000 pounds of rolled paper, Antwerp Fire Department Chief Jeff Sands said.
When first responders arrived on the scene, Mr. Sands said the driver was stuck in the cab. Crews used a ladder to climb to the door, open it and free the man.
“That was easily taken care of,” Mr. Sands said.
The driver was walking around and talking with emergency personnel at the scene, he said. The challenge this morning was traffic control, Mr. Sands said.
“A lot of people commute from the northern part of the county to Watertown and Fort Drum,” he said, “so traffic was fairly heavy at that time.”
However, there were no injuries or subsequent incidents, he said. A wrecker company was scheduled to come tow the truck away once the weather clears. Assisting at the scene were Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies and Indian River Ambulance Service.
