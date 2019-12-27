WATERTOWN — A person in a wheelchair was taken to the hospital Friday afternoon after being struck by a tractor-trailer outside the downtown YMCA on Washington Street.
The call came into Jefferson County dispatch at around 3:15 p.m. Guilfoyle Ambulance Services transported the person to Samaritan Medical Center. The current condition of the person is unknown.
City police and firefighters are still at the scene. Police tape has blocked off the part of Washington Street.
Police are asking anyone with information to call (315) 782-2233.
This story will be updated as more details become available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.