SACKETS HARBOR — For years, hundreds of people converged on this quaint village on the Saturday before Memorial Day looking for that perfect item at the annual garage and yard sale.
With the coronavirus, the village-wide garage sale has been put on hold. Organizers have postponed Saturday’s big sale until the Labor Day weekend, in hopes that the state will allow it to be held then.
The state’s PAUSE Act prohibited events, like garage or yard sales, because of the number of people it attracts. That means no yard sales, auctions or neighborhood sales of any kind until they are allowed
“At that point, we had to make a decision,” James Blodgett, the administrative assistant for the Sackets Harbor Chamber of Commerce.
In the past, village residents set up tables in front of their homes selling clothing, toys, furniture, home decor and all kinds of items, with people from all over the area rummaging through it all to find a good deal.
The garage sale is a chamber sponsored event, with local folks calling to get the chamber to list their individual sale on a map that’s circulated that day. Each seller operates independently.
Other communities in the area also canceled or postponed community-wide yard or rummage sales that are held at this time of the year.
