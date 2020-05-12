WATERTOWN — Motorists are encouraged to avoid a section of Leray Street until 4 p.m. on Tuesday.
The city water department started working in the area from Burdick Street to Highland Avenue on Leray Street at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, May 12. They are set to be there until 4 p.m. Motorists are encouraged to use a different route.
