WATERTOWN — Arsenal Street was reduced to alternating, one-way traffic Friday in preparation for the final milestone of the bridge replacement project.
Michael R. Flick, regional spokesman for the state Department of Transportation, said DOT is preparing to pour the concrete deck as part of the $8.3 million project to replace the Arsenal Street Bridge, accounting for the halting traffic on Friday. Traffic flow should be open on Saturday and Sunday.
“That’s the last big milestone, once the deck is poured,” Mr. Flick said. “We’ll be closer to the end once the concrete work is done.”
The concrete is scheduled to be poured on Monday and Thursday, during which traffic likely won’t be alternating like it was Friday, Mr. Flick said. The project is still scheduled to be completed by the end of the calendar year, he said.
“They should be in pretty good shape,” he said. “We shouldn’t have any holdups.”
