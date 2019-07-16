WATERTOWN — Drivers traveling between Watertown and Fort Drum can expect minor delays along Route 11, as well as lane closures in the four-late section near the base.
Work on the section of Route 11 between the city and Waddingham Road in Evans Mills is expected to conclude July 27.
