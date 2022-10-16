Traffic signals will be off next week in Watertown

Traffic passes through the intersection at the Court Street Bridge in Watertown. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times

 Kara Dry

WATERTOWN — The city will be undertaking the replacement of traffic signal components at seven intersections beginning at 7 a.m. Monday.

The work will require the traffic signals to be shut down during the change-out of new equipment.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.