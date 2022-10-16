WATERTOWN — The city will be undertaking the replacement of traffic signal components at seven intersections beginning at 7 a.m. Monday.
The work will require the traffic signals to be shut down during the change-out of new equipment.
Flaggers will be utilized to maintain traffic flow through the intersections during the shutdown.
Here’s the schedule for traffic signal work:
Monday: State Street at Mechanic Street; and Public Square and Mid Square signal
Tuesday: Washington Street at Sterling Street; and State Street at High Street
Wednesday: Arsenal Street at Sherman Street (short duration interruption); and Mill Street and Main Avenue
Thursday: Mill Street, State Street and Public Square
