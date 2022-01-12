CHAUMONT — A single-wide trailer was heavily damaged by a furnace blaze Wednesday.
Early Wednesday morning, the owner of the trailer, who decided not to give his name, said he had just gotten home from work when he heard a loud bang. He got up to see what it was and noticed his furnace was on fire.
A neighbor dialed 911 and first responders were on scene for nearly three hours working the fire. The owner got out safely and was optimistic about no one being harmed in the fire.
