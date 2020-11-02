WATERTOWN — Trailways busing has moved its pick-up location to a plaza in the town of Pamelia, but CitiBus will still take travelers to the new location.
The new station, which is already in operation, is at Seaway Plaza on Route 11. The former State Street location is now closed.
City Planner Geoffrey Urda said he wants to stress that a CitiBus route will take travelers to the new Trailways station that’s now outside the city.
