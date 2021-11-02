ADAMS CENTER — A travel advisory was issued Tuesday in southern Jefferson County after a cold burst sent several vehicles off the road on Interstate 81.
Joe Plummer, director of Jefferson County Fire and Emergency Management, said snow, sleet and freezing rain caught much of the area between Adams Center and the county line, even into Oswego County. The cold burst sent several first responders out to I-81 for cars in the ditch.
As a result, a travel advisory was issued for I-81 southbound in Jefferson County. Drivers are urged to use caution.
“It was just the typical first storm of the year,” Mr. Plummer said.
