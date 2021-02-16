WATERTOWN — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office issued a travel advisory Tuesday morning as several inches of snow covered all roads in the county.
The sheriff’s office is cautioning drivers to take extra time to travel as the roads are snow-covered and slippery. The advisory for all roads in the county, which was issued at about 4:15 a.m., will be in effect until further notice.
Evans Mills got more than a half-dozen inches overnight, according to its police department.
According to a Facebook post from the department at about 5 a.m., the village got between 6 and 8 inches of snow. The village Department of Public Works is “cleaning it up quick.”
“Take some extra time this morning if you need to go out,” the post said.
