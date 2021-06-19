WATERTOWN — In recent years, perhaps no one has talked at City Council meetings more than candidate Jason M. Traynor.
At almost every meeting in the past few years, Mr. Traynor speaks during the privilege of the floor portion of the meetings, letting council members know where he stands on issues that he cares about.
He’s also been one of council’s staunchest critics.
He’s running against two other opponents to fill the remaining term of former Councilman Jesse C.P. Roshia, who resigned in January. The council recently filled the position with Leonard G. Spaziani until the winner in the November election can take office on Jan. 1.
Mr. Traynor is a vocal advocate to expand and extend the hours of when the CitiBus transit system operates.
He frequently criticizes the city for not providing better service, saying that people need the buses to run later at night so that they can get home from work and allow younger people to go see a movie at the Salmon Run Mall.
“They need to fix it,” he said.
Mr. Traynor was one of the first people to lobby for the bus service to expand to Walmart in the town of Watertown. A few months ago, the city made that change while they continue to work on some of the other aspects of improving the bus system that he’s advocated for.
He often champions the disadvantaged and talks about some obstacles that he’s overcome as a person with a learning disability.
He said he suffered from spinal meningitis, tuberculosis, chicken pox and measles as a young child, adding that he actually was once pronounced dead for five minutes when he was a baby.
“I had to have a physical therapist when I was in school to help me through my darkest days,” he said.
As a result of his experiences as a child, he’s gotten involved in Project Semicolon, a national nonprofit health wellness organization that works to prevent suicide, depression and addiction. He’s also creating his own group, Safe Watch, to help people with depression. He thinks the city should do more in the fight to stop drug use, telling council that his brother died of an addiction. This winter, he also pushed for police reform when the city was putting together its plan.
Jason M. Traynor
Age: 42
Education: South Jefferson High School, 1999
Profession: Housekeeping and cleaner at Salmon Run Mall
Family: Single
