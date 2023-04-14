WATERTOWN — City Council candidate Jason M. Traynor had a one-word response when he found out that he’ll be on the ballot for the June 27 primary.
WATERTOWN — City Council candidate Jason M. Traynor had a one-word response when he found out that he’ll be on the ballot for the June 27 primary.
“Awesome,” he said Friday afternoon.
His candidacy was in doubt after Marra Drive resident Jeanne Barker, mother of another candidate, Cliff H. Lashway, objected to his petitions, citing technical mistakes about how they were signed.
But Mr. Traynor received a notice on Friday that 199 of his signatures remain valid out of 239, according to preliminary findings by the Jefferson County Board of Elections.
He needed 165 to remain on the ballot.
Mr. Traynor was surprised that his petitions were questioned, wondering why he was singled out.
“A lot of drama,” he said. “A lot of drama.”
On Friday, Democratic elections commissioner Michelle R. LaFave and Jude R. Seymour, Republican commissioner, found that 40 of his signatures were not valid, five had split votes between the two election commissioners, according to information provided to Mr. Traynor.
The two commissioner voted unanimously for the remainder of the signatures.
Two years ago, Mr. Traynor ran an unsuccessful campaign for council. He regularly attends council meetings and questions council about transparency, Watertown’s CitiBus service and a variety of other subjects.
Ms. Barker also objected to petitions circulated by another council candidate, Brian M. Watson. Several people said they did not sign them.
The board of elections will still hold a hearing about Mr. Watson’s and Mr. Traynor’s petitions on Tuesday.
The election board said Mr. Traynor did not have to attend.
“My boss gave me the day off,” Mr. Traynor said. “I’m going to go.”
Advised by the state elections board, the two county board of elections commissioners said they are going through with a hearing on Mr. Watson in case he is accused of a crime for the way he handled his petitions.
Law enforcement, however, isn’t expected to proceed with an investigation because Mr. Watson claims he was confused and didn’t know how the petition process worked.
He has said that he left his petitions on the cashier counter of a Franklin Street convenience store for people to sign but did not witness the signatures.
Mr. Watson said earlier this week that he intends to run as a write-in candidate.
Another council candidate, Matthew L. Melvin, also dropped out of the race earlier this week when his petitions also faced objections.
That leaves 11 candidates for two four-year seats on council. A primary will be held on June 27.
The top four vote-getters in the primary will move on to the November election.
