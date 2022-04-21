WATERTOWN — The city Department of Public Works will be doing tree work Friday on the 500 and 600 blocks of Washington Street. Work will start at 7:30 a.m. and is expected to finish by the end of the day.
Traffic will continue to run through the center turning lane. The DPW says delays should be anticipated.
Temporary barricades and signage will be in place, and an on-site flagger will be stationed for the project. Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes.
