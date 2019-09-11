Workers from Luck Bros. Inc., Plattsburgh, removed trees on Wednesday along portions of James Street for the state Department of Transportation’s reconstruction of the village of Clayton’s historic district, which also encompasses parts of Riverside Drive and Web Street.
Trees cleared as part of Clayton reconstruction project
Transfer
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.