WATERTOWN — As COVID-19 restrictions ease and various events return to the north country, Fourth of July fireworks will once again boom across the tri-county region.
While the holiday might still look a bit different compared to years past, there will be opportunities to enjoy the colorful and spectacular displays in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties.
Here are some locations across the three counties to catch a show this Fourth of July holiday:
— Watertown: “Pops in the Park” July 4th Celebration begins at 5 p.m. today with live music and fireworks at dusk in Thompson Park.
— Clayton: Saturday, Independence Day Fireworks Display presented by the Phinney Charitable Foundation and the Clayton Chamber of Commerce at dusk in downtown Clayton.
— Alexandria Bay: Sunday from 9:45 to 11:50 p.m. over Boldt Castle. Majestic Fireworks, a locally owned and operated company, will be putting on this year’s show.
— Henderson: July 4th Picnic and Fireworks begins at 5 p.m. Sunday at the Henderson Harbor Yacht Club.
— Carthage: July Fireworks Festival to be held July 10 from 6 to 9:30 p.m. at Turning Point Park. Live music by the Nelson Brothers will begin at 6 p.m. and fireworks will begin at dusk.
— Morristown: Fireworks display at dusk Saturday.
— Norwood: A demolition derby will be held at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the Firemen’s Field with fireworks scheduled at dusk.
— Hannawa Falls: 36th annual Robert Plumb Memorial Fireworks display will be set off at dusk Saturday at Postwood Park.
— Massena: Saturday at the St. Lawrence Centre from 12 to 11 p.m. There will be activities, local bands and food vendors, with fireworks beginning when the sun sets.
