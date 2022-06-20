WATERTOWN — A state trooper was injured Saturday in a two-vehicle crash on outer Arsenal Street.
The crash occurred at 8:25 a.m. at the intersection of Route 3, also known as outer Arsenal Street, and County Route 202.
Troopers said Edward L. Bazinet, 73, of Sackets Harbor, was operating a 2004 Mazda pickup truck traveling east on Route 3 when he made a left turn into the path of a patrol car operated by Trooper Christopher Wyant, who was traveling west on Route 3.
Trooper Wyant was taken to Samaritan Medical Center, where he was treated for minor injuries and released. Mr. Bazinet was uninjured.
The investigation into the crash is ongoing, troopers said.
State police were assisted at the scene by the Town of Watertown Fire Department, Town of Watertown Ambulance, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and city police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.