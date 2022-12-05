WATERTOWN — State police have identified and charged a man they were seeking who allegedly stole multiple DeWalt tools from Runnings in Watertown at around 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 28.
Christopher M. Perciful, 41, Watertown, is charged with fourth-degree grand larceny, a felony. According to troopers, he stole tools valued at $1,200 from the store on Route 3 in the town of Watertown.
