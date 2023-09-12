CLAYTON — State police have identified the person killed in a fiery crash Aug. 5 in the town of Clayton at 25-year-old Kenneth B. Faulkner of Horseheads, Chemung County.
Police said Tuesday that DNA testing conducted by the Onondaga County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed the remains as those of Faulkner, the sole occupant of the vehicle at the time of the crash.
Troopers in Alexandria Bay were dispatched at 4:38 a.m. on Aug. 5 to a reported car fire near 17643 County Route 181 in the town of Clayton.
As Clayton Fire Department arrived on scene, the truck had been fully engulfed and had been burning for an extended period of time. Troopers said it appeared that the vehicle was traveling eastbound on County Route 181 when it crossed the westbound lane, exited the roadway, struck a wooden fence, and ultimately struck a large tree.
The impact of the crash caused the vehicle to become engulfed in fire. Upon Clayton Fire Department putting out the fire, a set of human remains, now identified as Faulkner, were located in the driver area of the truck.
