Troopers on Tuesday identified the victim of a fatal fiery Aug. 5 crash in the town of Clayton as a Chemung County man. New York State Police

CLAYTON — State police have identified the person killed in a fiery crash Aug. 5 in the town of Clayton at 25-year-old Kenneth B. Faulkner of Horseheads, Chemung County.

Police said Tuesday that DNA testing conducted by the Onondaga County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed the remains as those of Faulkner, the sole occupant of the vehicle at the time of the crash.

