EVANS MILLS — A 33-year-old Evans Mills man was killed Saturday afternoon when the ATV he was driving struck a sport utility vehicle on Elm Ridge Road.
State police said Jon A. LaClair, 33, was traveling south at 3:24 p.m. on Elm Ridge Road on his 2006 Yamaha ATV when it crossed over to the northbound lane and struck the driver’s side rear panel of a 2021 Kia Telluride. Mr. LaClair was ejected from the ATV and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the Kia, Christopher B. Dickenson, 28, of Evans Mills, was not injured. No criminal charges are pending at this time, state police said.
The crash occurred in front of a home at 31118 Elm Ridge Road, about a half-mile from the intersection of Elm Ridge Road and Ansted Road.
The owners of the house heard the crash, but didn’t want to comment further.
A neighbor said she heard “ATVs go by and then heard a loud bang.”
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department assisted. The Evans Mills Fire Department also responded to the crash.
