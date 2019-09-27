WATERTOWN — A corrections officer at Watertown Correctional Facility is accused of sending pornographic images while on duty at the prison to a person he believed was a 14-year-old girl.
Jeremiah J. Clark, 35, Watertown, is charged by state police with first-degree attempted disseminating indecent material to minors and second-degree promoting prison contraband.
Troopers said Mr. Clark is charged with communicating, via text message, with what he believed was a 14-year-old female who was, in fact, an undercover state police investigator. For about three months, he sent text messages that included obscene conversations, pictures and videos that culminated in Mr. Clark traveling to Bridgeport in Onondaga County to engage in sexual intercourse with the teenaged female, police allege.
A review of the text messages allegedly revealed that some were sent by Mr. Clark while he was on duty inside Watertown Correction Facility. Cell phone use inside the facility is prohibited, leading to the prison contraband count.
He was issued an appearance ticket for Cicero Town Court on the disseminating indecent material to minors count and a separate appearance ticket returnable to Watertown Town Court on the promoting prison contraband charge. He was released pending the court appearances.
