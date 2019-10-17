WATERTOWN — Old Rome State Road was closed a little after 6 p.m. Thursday after a pickup truck crashed into a utility pole.
According to a county dispatcher, one truck struck a pole on Old Rome Road south of Route 12E, which caused downed wires. Another incident involving downed wires at Old Rome Road and Route 12F cause an outdoor fire. It is not immediately clear if the incidents are related.
The downed wires caused as many as 350 National Grid customers around the area in the town of Hounsfield to lose power at 6 p.m., according to the company’s online outage map. About 20 were still left without power as of 7 p.m.
