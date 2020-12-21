WATERTOWN — A single truck careened off Route 232 at about 6 p.m. Monday, rolling several times before coming to a rest on its side in the middle of a driveway.
Witnesses said the truck appeared to have rolled as many as six times before landing in the middle of a driveway on the McCabe property.
Tracks through the grass show the truck veered off the road before traveling across a front lawn and flipping over, coming to rest on its right side.
At least one person was removed from the vehicle, which had its windshield removed, and was taken to the hospital. Another person was seen sitting in a separate ambulance. It’s unclear how many people were in the vehicle when it crashed.
Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies left the scene before providing more information as they had to follow up at the hospital, according to a state trooper leaving the scene just after 7 p.m.
It was reported over the scanner about an hour after the scene was cleared that one person was flown to Syracuse.
Load’s Wrecker Services pulled a tow truck onto the property at about 6:30 p.m., flipped the crashed truck right side up and had it towed away by 6:45 p.m.
The whole scene was cleared in about an hour.
Town of Watertown fire, Town of Watertown ambulance and state police assisted.
