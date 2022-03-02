PAMELIA — A group of truck drivers met at a gas station Wednesday afternoon to begin a convoy to Washington, D.C.
Driving pickup trucks and semis, without their trailers, they met at the Circle K on Route 342 in Pamelia. The group is heading to the nation’s capital to tell elected officials they don’t feel their voices are being heard, said Doug J. Hasner, the organizer of the event.
He said this convoy — piggy-backing off the demonstrations that began in Canada in January over COVID-19 vaccine mandates — is part of a larger “People’s Convoy” heading to Washington from California. Mr. Hasner said he is friends with the Californian organizers and that they asked him to organize a Northeastern convoy.
The convoy took off at about noon toward Syracuse, where more trucks would be waiting to file in. From there, they planned to head to Binghamton to join another group from Rochester.
“You’re looking at the birth of a convoy,” Mr. Hasner said. “And it’ll grow as we go. The plan is to let them know the people are not happy. An elected official is our employee. They work for us, and they haven’t been working for us.”
