CALCIUM — A winter storm that’s made its way to the north country from downstate is causing hazardous road conditions across the region, resulting in collisions and single-vehicle crashes.
One such accident occurred along Route 342 in Calcium just before noon Tuesday.
The driver, a man, was unharmed after the truck he was driving flipped into a ditch.
The dark colored pickup truck flipped shortly before noon, adding to a spike in crashes or vehicles sliding into ditches during Tuesday’s snowfall.
The vehicle was seen on its side before a tow truck came to pull it out of the ditch.
There’s a travel advisory for Lewis County already in place. It appears there hasn’t been one set in Jefferson County, but first responders are advising drivers to take their time and slow down if they have to travel.
A winter weather advisory has been issued for Jefferson, Lewis, Oswego and St. Lawrence counties, and will remain in effect until 10 a.m. Wednesday.
Snow accumulation is expected to reach between three and five inches, although it seems more has been coming down as the day goes on.
The heaviest snow will occur Tuesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Buffalo.
Winds gusting will reach as high as 40 mph near the Lake Ontario shore.
Travel will be difficult at times with snow covered roads and poor visibility, accord to the weather service. The hazardous conditions will impact the Tuesday evening commute.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.