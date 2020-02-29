BLACK RIVER — At least one person was transported to the hospital after a truck carrying two people flipped and landed in the ditch on County Route 126 Saturday morning.
At around 8:20 a.m., according to state police, an SUV was traveling north on Plank Road near the intersection with County Route 126. When the SUV approached the intersection, it appears the vehicle could not stop — likely due to snow — and continued into County Route 126.
A truck traveling down 126 then hit the front of the SUV, flipping into the ditch and landing upside down. The SUV came to rest on the side of the road with heavy front end damage. There were two people traveling in the truck and at least one was transported to Samaritan Medical Center. One person was in the SUV, who apparently was not transported to the hospital.
The total damage on the truck was unclear since it was flipped upside down at the time.
