ADAMS CENTER — A dump truck harvesting corn from a field tipped over on Fuller Road on Thursday afternoon, covering the road with debris and sending the driver to a Syracuse hospital with minor injuries.
At about 10:15 a.m., state police, the South Jefferson Rescue Squad and Adams Fire Department responded to a farm near 13199 Fuller Road for reports of a personal injury rollover crash.
Mark Thomas, town fire chief, said it appears a dump truck was hauling corn out of a nearby field when it went over a roughly three-foot drop near a ditch and toppled over onto the road. The rescue squad treated the driver in an ambulance before he was taken to Upstate Medical University, Syracuse, with minor injuries.
A section of Fuller Road was closed so a towing crew could come lift the truck back on its wheels and haul it out of there. The road has since been reopened.
