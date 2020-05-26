Mother Nature has seemingly skipped spring and moved right on to summer as Tuesday’s temperature peaked near previously set record highs.
Tuesday’s temperature wasn’t quite a record. The record for Tuesday was previously set on the same day in 2010 at 88 degrees. According to the National Weather Service in Buffalo, Tuesday’s temperature came just shy of that record, peaking at 87 degrees.
Temperatures in the 80s will remain throughout the rest of the week, peaking as high as 90 in parts of St. Lawrence County, also according to the weather service. Rainfall is expected later in the week.
