WATERTOWN — The Tug Hill Commission is offering a webinar offering information on how to get a cybersecurity program started. Five Steps to Jump Start Your Cybersecurity Program is set for 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 27.
Steven Gravel, Cybersecurity Support Liaison at the NYS Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services, will explore a few of the cyber risks faced by the local government, health care and education sectors. He will also tackle some of the roadblocks organizations can encounter when trying to make headway in mitigating these risks, and how to get around them. While cybersecurity can be complex and technical, this webinar will focus on strategy and guiding principles.
Mr. Gravel’s background includes tenure at organizations of all sizes in the B2B eCommerce, health care, retail and legal services verticals, holding roles in IT and information security ranging from hands-on engineering posts to manager and director-level positions. He graduated with honors from SUNY Fredonia with a bachelor’s degree in communications. He is a Certified Information Systems Security Professional and hold Global Information Assurance Certification Critical Controls Certification and GIAC Strategic Planning, Policy, and Leadership certifications.
He has held numerous professional certifications during his career, including the Internal Security Assessor Internal Security Assessor, HITRUST Common Security Framework, Microsoft Certified IT Professional, VMware certified professional and Cisco Certified Network Associate certifications. Register for this free webinar at us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_1A2PXJB4R3O57DBHzgTUTA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.