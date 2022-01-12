WATERTOWN — Local government officials across Jefferson, Lewis, Oneida and Oswego counties and beyond can now register for the Tug Hill Commission’s 31st annual Local Government Conference to be held at the Turning Stone Event Center, 5218 Patrick Road in Verona.
Registration and session information for the April 19 event is now available on the commission’s website, www.tughill.org.
Back after a two-year hiatus due to COVID, the yearly training venue typically draws over 700 attendees and over 25 exhibitors and provides training and networking opportunities for town supervisors, village mayors, town and village board members, clerks, planning and zoning board members, highway superintendents, assessors and other government officials.
Online and mail-in registration is available. The regular registration rate is $75 if postmarked by March 18. Attendees will be required to follow whatever COVID protocols are required at the time by New York state and the venue, and are encouraged to register early in case attendance becomes limited for public health reasons.
Registration starts at 7:30 a.m. and sessions kick off at 8:45 a.m. Lunch begins at 11:30 a.m. and will include a keynote, Leveraging Our Assets in a Global Economy, by Andrew Fish of CenterState CEO.
Each of the four sessions will include seven presentation options.
The goal is to include a variety of subjects in each concurrent session that would be useful for a variety of local officials. Certificates of attendance will be provided to all attendees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.