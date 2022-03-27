WATERTOWN — The Tug Hill Commission will start accepting nominations Friday for a second round of community recognition awards. Last year’s recipients were the village of Deferiet and the Martinsburg Historical Society.
Awardees will be recognized at the commission’s 2022 annual dinner, scheduled for Oct. 20 at Zero Dock Street in Carthage. A full program description and detailed list of criteria are available on the commission’s website, www.tughill.org.
The commission is looking for local governments or groups that have gone above and beyond to implement projects that have made real impacts in their areas.
Nominations will be accepted in two categories: community group efforts (not affiliated with a local government), and governmental efforts. Projects must have been completed within the last five years.
Competitive projects will incorporate many of the following elements:
•Built local capacity;
•Promoted actions or projects in partnership with others;
•Were well-supported by the community;
•Can serve as a model to be replicated in other areas.
A selection committee made up of the chairs of the region’s five councils of government, the commission board chair and commission executive director will review applications and decide on award winners.
Nominations are due by June 1 and should be emailed to Katie Malinowski, katie@tughill.org. Contact the office at 315-785-2380 for more information.
