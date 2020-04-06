The Tug Hill Commission will hold a Zoom meeting from 10 to 11:30 a.m. April 20. Interested parties are welcome to join the meeting by visiting https://us04web.zoom.us/j/945843214 using the meeting ID 945 843 214.
The meeting is also available on one tap mobile +19292056099,,945843214- US or dial by your location +1 929 205 6099 US (New York) with the meeting ID: 945 843 214.
