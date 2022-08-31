WATERTOWN — The Tug Hill Commission will meet from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Sept. 19 at the Trenton Municipal Building, 520 Old Poland Road, Barneveld.
The meeting will include routine business of the commission and a review of major projects and activities in the region. The public is welcome to attend and there will be a public comment period at the end of the meeting. There is also an option to join remotely via Zoom, using us02web.zoom.us/j/87144555136 or calling 929-205-6099, meeting ID 871 445 5136.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.