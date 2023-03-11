The Tug Hill Commission will meet from 10 to 11:30 a.m. March 20, at the Town of Rodman Municipal Building, 12509 School St., Rodman.
The meeting will include routine business of the commission, and review of major projects and activities in the region. The public is welcome to attend and there will be a public comment period at the end of the meeting.
The New York State Tug Hill Commission is a non-regulatory state agency charged with helping local governments, organizations, and citizens shape the future of the region, especially its environment and economy. The commission uses a grassroots approach to build local capacity and provide technical assistance in land use planning, community development, and natural resource management.
