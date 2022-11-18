WATERTOWN — The Tug Hill Commission will meet 10 to 11:30 a.m. Dec. 12 at the town of Watertown municipal building, 22867 County Route 67.
The meeting will include routine business of the commission and review of major projects and activities in the region.
