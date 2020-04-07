Watershed conference postponed
Buy Now

WATERTOWN — The Black River Watershed Conference steering committee has decided to postpone the in-person conference originally scheduled for June 3 and 4 at Savory Downtown. The committee will monitor the COVID-19 situation closely to determine if the conference will be rescheduled for the fall or offered as a virtual conference. Information will be posted on the commission’s website at www.tughill.org/projects/black-river-projects/black-river-watershed-conference/and on Facebook as it becomes available.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.