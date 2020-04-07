WATERTOWN — The Black River Watershed Conference steering committee has decided to postpone the in-person conference originally scheduled for June 3 and 4 at Savory Downtown. The committee will monitor the COVID-19 situation closely to determine if the conference will be rescheduled for the fall or offered as a virtual conference. Information will be posted on the commission’s website at www.tughill.org/projects/black-river-projects/black-river-watershed-conference/and on Facebook as it becomes available.
