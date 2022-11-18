CARTHAGE — For the final time, the West met the East on the gridiron for the annual Turkey Bowl touch football game.
Originally, the Turkey Bowl was a game played when young men, including the late Donald Dorchester and current organizer Matthew Tehonica, came home around Thanksgiving.
Over the years as the players’ lives were touched by cancer, the game became a fundraiser. The game is held to raise money to directly help people in Jefferson, St. Lawrence and Lewis counties through contributions to Fund for Hope, Ryan’s Wish, Jefferson/Lewis Cancer Services and Gouverneur Breast Cancer Fund. Several events are normally held throughout the year to contribute to fundraising efforts.
After 48 years, Mr. Tehonica, himself a cancer survivor, has called it quits.
“Bringing the communities together for 48 years is very humbling,” he said. “From all the players, some are third generation to play, to all the support of the tri-counties in our quest to help take the financial burden off families dealing with cancer I say thank you from the bottom of my heart. To all the committee members throughout the years — you guys rock. We could not have done this without all the help from our sponsors, it truly takes a village.”
The first year the event was held as a fundraiser $872 was raised.
“Last year we raised $51,000,” Mr. Tehonica said, noting a total of $333,000 has been raised to aid those with cancer.
During a dreary Friday night the two teams faced off on Comet Field at Carthage Central High School for a game under the lights.
The festivities began with the presentation of Hall of Fame jackets. The jackets are presented to those who have contributed to the efforts of Turkey Bowl. This year’s recipients were Mike Tehonica, Jack and Jordan Trowbridge, Scott Crawford, Charlie and Kirby Eldridge, George Ashcraft and Mike and Sam Millich. Additional jackets were given posthumously to the families of three of the original eight who played in the first game in 1975 — Danny Dorchester, Gary Goodman and Paul Frezza.
“It’s a huge honor,” said Meredith Covey, the daughter of the late Mr. Dorchester. “Dad would be very proud.”
Mrs. Covey added she was grateful for the people who came out despite the steady drizzle to downpours which occurred throughout the game.
“The weather has been worse,” she said.
In addition, the Lily Award is given in memory of the organizer’s mother Lily Tehonica to someone who exemplifies the Golden Rule. This year’s honoree is Amy McEathron.
“Amy is a pillar of the Carthage community,” said Mr. Tehonica, who nominated her. “She is involved with helping so many people through charities and with her business. Amy is everyone’s friend.”
During halftime, cancer survivors present, including two of this year’s honorary survivors — Chrystal Wrightson and Mike Lennox participated in the Jana Patchin Walk For Hope. Other survivors honored this year were Jim Brotherton and Kevin Killian.
“I’m glad to be here,” Mr. Lennox said. “We forget what people do for one another. This is an opportunity for me to tell my story and be around wonderful people.”
At the dinner the following night, all the honorary survivors told of their cancer journeys.
In the history of the annual touch football game, the East has prevailed 25 times to the West’s 21 with one game ending in a tie. The final game added a “W” to the East’s record.
The East, coached by Joshua Howland, got off to an early start, scoring with a 80-yard carry by Twon Carter on the second play of the game. Later in the first half Johnny White scored a touchdown.
The West answered back in the final minute of the second quarter, with a touchdown by Josh Coffman to end the half 14-6 in the East’s favor. The second half remained scoreless.
“It was a game for the ages,” said Joshua Howland, East coach. “The rain was relentless which made it a very defensive game. We were fortunate to jump out to an early lead on the backs of our your speedy receivers before it got to slick out there. Our defense played outstanding playing with a bend but don’t break style. I was impressed with how everyone hung in and played there butts off even though the weather would have made lesser men and women quit! I think we were lucky it was 60 degrees. It is bitter sweet being the last turkey bowl but to end on a win is all I could have hoped for. I have heard a lot of the guys on both sides saying this can’t be the last one and all I can say to that is if anyone wants it to continue please pick up the mantle and carry this tradition on I will gladly come back and play or coach or both. I want to thank all of my players/teammates throughout all these years it has been a wild ride.”
“The game was great outside of the weather,” said West coach Joshua Hickey. “The East jumped out to a quick start but with the weather being what it was, it was difficult to get much offense going.”
At game’s end awards were given to top players on each team.
For the East, Jordan Trowbridge was named Offensive Most Valuable Player and Brandon Cheal the Defensive MVP.
Josh Coffman was the West’s Offensive MVP and Homer Dobransky was the Defensive MVP.
Both coaches who have also played in the annual game for a number of years, were dismayed to learn that this will be the final year.
“The last one is tough to hear,” Mr. Hickey said, noting that cancer has touched us all. “It would be nice if another group stepped up. The committee behind Turkey Bowl has done a phenomenal job over the years. It’s a great fundraiser for a great cause. We’ll see what happens next year.”
“It’s tough,” Mr. Howland said. “I hate seeing something like this end. It’s bittersweet to see all we do — it’s like a full-time job.”
Mr. Howland has also served on the committee.
“I want to thank all the players and especially the spectators that braved the elements to come out for the final game — they are awesome,” Mr. Tehonica said. “It was bittersweet but proud to see how the tradition continued regarding of weather. Only thing that has ever stopped the game from being played was COVID. It was a very emotional evening for many. But once again it was friends playing just like it was 48 years ago.”
