WEST CARTHAGE — Carthage Central School District Superintendent Peter Turner was replaced in the position Tuesday during a special meeting of the Board of Education.
Assistant Superintendent Jennifer Premo was appointed acting superintendent and her name has replaced Mr. Turner’s on the district website.
Reached by telephone Wednesday afternoon, Mrs. Premo said, “The district considers this a private personnel matter and therefore has no further comment.”
Mr. Turner was not available for comment.
He had plans to retire as of Dec. 31, but recently decided to stay on until the end of the school year as the search for a new superintendent continues. A district website notice posted Wednesday states the search for a superintendent has been re-opened with a deadline for applications of Jan. 31.
Mr. Turner started in the Carthage School District in 1985 as a social studies teacher teaching eight years at the high school and three at the middle. He left the school district, returning in 2000 as the high school principal until 2007. After holding the superintendent position in a Champlain school he was hired here as district head in 2012.
