Turner stepping down as Carthage Chamber chief

CARTHAGE — After two and a half years as the Carthage Area Chamber of Commerce executive director, Jeanette A. Turner is stepping down.
Mrs. Turner said she will continue to help with the recently opened Carthage Farmers Market and as other businesses reopen until a new director is hired.
She said she also will help with chamber events, especially the Twin Village Christmas, which she established five years ago.
“My last day at the chamber, and leaving the final time will be very difficult and emotional for me,” Mrs. Turner said. “I have met many people and made some wonderful friends. I have had the privilege to work with some amazing individuals that have served on the Board of Directors and who are also dedicated to serving this community. I have to give them some of the credit for my success while serving as the executive director.”
“I have been dedicated to our community and worked hard to support it and the businesses that serve the Carthage area. That will not change and I still feel strong about continuing to volunteer and be active in and around the community.”
