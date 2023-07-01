Tuttle and Creasman June Elks Students of the Month

CARTHAGE — Each month, two Carthage Central High School students are selected as Students of the Month based on their community service, academic achievements and overall character.
Updated: July 1, 2023 @ 10:19 am
CARTHAGE — Each month, two Carthage Central High School students are selected as Students of the Month based on their community service, academic achievements and overall character.
Honorees for June were Mason C. Tuttle and Jaci L. Creasman.
Jaci, the daughter of Jennifer Creasman of Carthage has a 90.4 grade point average. She is a member of JROTC, the school volleyball and track and field teams, as well as LES Club Volleyball and is a student assistant in the tutoring program.
She is a Frontier League All-star volleyball player during both her junior and senior years and is a JROTC Platoon leader.
She will be attending Jefferson Community College pursuing a business degree.
Mason, the son of Heidi and Jeremy Tuttle of Carthage has an 89 GPA.
He is the captain of the boys tennis team, a member of the varsity soccer team, Future Educators of America Club, Spanish-American Club, Film Club and class secretary for Student Government. He is a student aide for the After School S.T.E.M. program and is a dishwasher at the Elks Lodge.
He has twice been Athlete of the Week.
Mason will be attending SUNY Brockport to pursue a career in education.
The Student of the Month program is sponsored by Carthage Elks Lodge 1762. A dinner honoring all 2022-23 Elks Students of the Month was held in June.
