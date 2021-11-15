WEST CARTHAGE — To address the aging water system that serves both communities, there will be a special joint meeting of villages of Carthage and West Carthage boards of trustees at 5 p.m. Wednesday in the West Carthage community room, 61 High St.
Previously representatives of BCA and Architects and Engineers of Watertown provided, separately to both village boards, a power point presentation regarding joint water improvements to include the villages along with the town of Champion. The presentation included the history of the project, current condition of water storage tanks and the need for the project. Three project alternatives were offered to include costs, potential grant funding, financing options and costs per equivalent dwelling unit and project outcomes.
Currently, the twin villages obtain water from the reservoir in Belfort with Pleasant Lake being a backup water supply. For storage, Carthage utilizes standpipes which were constructed in 1921, and West Carthage has a ground tank, constructed in the 1950s or 1960s. Champion has a well house for its source within a ground storage tank.
Over the past two decades, upkeep has been performed, including repainting the village’s tanks in 2003. However by 2017, pitting, metal loss and corrosion were found in the Carthage tanks and coating failures in the West Carthage tank. Samples from both tanks in September 2018 found lead levels below federal standards, but the foundations to both were found to be deteriorating. Disinfection byproducts have also been an issue in the Carthage tanks.
An engineering report in August 2019 recommended replacement of the Carthage tanks with a single tank and the replacement of the West Carthage tank. In June 2021 representatives of the two villages met with town of Champion to discuss including that expanding area in joint water improvements.
If Champion were included in the project, it would mean an increase of EDUs — equivalent dwelling units — basically the amount of water a single-family residential household would utilize. New distribution mains could service Line School Road, 25 EDUs; state Route 126 to Champion Heights, 29; and state Route 26 to Great Bend, 54, which would also connect to the Fort Drum/city of Watertown system as a backup water source.
Under option 1, at an estimated cost of $16,336,000, the Carthage tanks would be constructed at a higher elevation and a new West Carthage ground storage tank would be installed in Champion. There would be raw water transmission improvements and an additional Black River crossing to connect the towns of Champion and Wilna would be installed.
Under option 2, with a budget of $21,635,000, there would also be an additional well in the town of Champion and a new distribution line along Route 26 to connect Great Bend and Champion systems.
Option 3, at $24,276,000, would also include a new distribution line along Route 126 to connect Champion Heights and West Carthage systems in addition to all of option 2 proposals.
According to BCA, potential funding sources include USDA Rural Development, Empire State Development, Community Development Block Grant, Northern Border Regional Commission, state Water Infrastructure Improvement Act, WIIA Intermunicipial Grants and state Environmental Facilities Corporation Drinking Water State Revolving Fund.
With funding, the annual operation and maintenance costs per EDU with the improvements and added EDUs is estimated to be $223.43 for option 1; $199.69 for option 2 and $198.19 for option 3.
Following the BCA presentation during the Sept. 13 West Carthage meeting, the board approved option 2.
“We have an opportunity to move forward with a couple different options to improve our services,” said West Carthage mayor Scott M. Burto. “The West Carthage board did pick an option that we were likely to pursue funding on. We hope after this meeting (on Wednesday) we have an agreement on a project to seek funding. Infrastructure funding availability is at an all-time high, and the longer we wait we are missing the opportunity. Any option we choose will require grant funding so we need to move forward soon.”
Carthage president G. Wayne McIlroy and the village water superintendent Ernest Prievo had concerns with Option 2, therefore the board did not make a determination prior to the meeting of both boards.
Mr. McIlroy said Nov. 11 that there was a lot to consider for the project such as placement of the water tanks.
“We need to make sure we have what is needed for the residents of Carthage and West Carthage before we go looking to sell water to others,” he said. “We can’t spend village taxpayers money in other towns. We have water to sell, but have to do structural things. I’m sure we’ll come to an agreement to revise option 2.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.