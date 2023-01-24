WATERTOWN — Two 16-year-olds were arrested in the 300 block of Flower Avenue East on Monday after police investigated a weapons offense, city police Sgt. Joseph A. Giaquinto said.
One of the teenagers was charged with obstructing governmental administration and the other with menacing of a police officer.
Sgt. Giaquinto said that only one of the juveniles possessed the weapon.
City police had “several people” at the involved residence who needed to be transported for questioning, which resulted in the department being assisted at the scene by state police and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, according to Sgt. Giaquinto.
The juveniles were released and will be prosecuted in Family Court, Sgt. Giaquinto said.
No further details were released as the case involved juveniles.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.