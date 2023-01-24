Teen arrested after bomb threat at Oswego Walmart

WATERTOWN — Two 16-year-olds were arrested in the 300 block of Flower Avenue East on Monday after police investigated a weapons offense, city police Sgt. Joseph A. Giaquinto said.

One of the teenagers was charged with obstructing governmental administration and the other with menacing of a police officer.

